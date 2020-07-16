Analyzing Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) & Rennova Health (NASDAQ:RNVA)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rennova Health alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rennova Health and Surgery Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Volatility and Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Surgery Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.83 billion 0.38 -$74.80 million ($1.10) -12.67

Rennova Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17% Surgery Partners -4.38% -2.21% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The company's surgical hospitals also provide ancillary services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, and optical services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a portfolio of 123 surgical facilities, including 108 ambulatory surgical centers and 15 surgical hospitals in 31 states. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.