ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 0.4%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.22, approximately 174,191 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,900,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,949,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.