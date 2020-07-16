Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

