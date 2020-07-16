Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $254,141 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after buying an additional 1,058,755 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after buying an additional 984,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,437,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

