APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $71,000 Investment in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NOW by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $959.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

