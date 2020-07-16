APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 336,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $6,152,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 150,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 185.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

