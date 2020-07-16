APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 11,100 HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

