APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 82,400 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 477,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

