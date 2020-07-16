APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 93,551 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,551 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Select Energy Services worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.04. Select Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

