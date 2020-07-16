Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $7,456,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

