Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Apple by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

