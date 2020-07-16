Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $12,139,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

