Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

