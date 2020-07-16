Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.90 and a 200 day moving average of $306.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.