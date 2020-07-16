Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $409.26 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.29 and a 200 day moving average of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.