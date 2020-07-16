Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 415,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AKRO opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 180,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

