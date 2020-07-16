Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 103.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 32,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 109.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

