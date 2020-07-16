Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.