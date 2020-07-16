Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

