Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apyx Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

