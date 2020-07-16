Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s share price rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 26,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 163,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

AQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

