Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 154.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 510,336 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 373.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 345,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

