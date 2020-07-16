Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

RCUS opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

