Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter 2020 earnings release. Driven by regulatory changes and rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Rise in investment commitments will likely continue to support revenues. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continuously rising expenses (mainly resulting from its expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term to some extent. The company's higher debt levels make us apprehensive and might hamper financials.”

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ares Capital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

