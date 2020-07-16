ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.23

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $15.80. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 32,388 shares trading hands.

AHKSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

