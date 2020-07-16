ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,563.56 ($43.85).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,226.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,789.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.