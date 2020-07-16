ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ALPMY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.75. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

