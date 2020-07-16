Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

