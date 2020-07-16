Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.45. Atlas Mara shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $791,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.79.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

