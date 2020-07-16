ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ATNI opened at $62.13 on Thursday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $992.90 million, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

