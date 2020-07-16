Austin W. Miller Sells 12,000 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHDN opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

