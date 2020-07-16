Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of ADP opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

