Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,088.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

