Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.