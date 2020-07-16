Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $247.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $226.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $983.18 million, with estimates ranging from $958.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

