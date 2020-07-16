Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.16. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.66.

About Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

