Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 169.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

