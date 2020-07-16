Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

BSET has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

BSET opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,588.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

