Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.70 at CSFB

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.96.

BTE opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.36.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

