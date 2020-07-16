Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.53 and last traded at $230.68, 8,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 224,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.23.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,337,554.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.