Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Benefytt Technologies stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,347,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

