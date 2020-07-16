Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) versus Equitable (NASDAQ:EQH) Head to Head Analysis

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65% Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benefytt Technologies and Equitable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Equitable 0 1 6 0 2.86

Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Equitable has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Benefytt Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Equitable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 1.15 $29.61 million $3.53 8.72 Equitable $9.59 billion 0.92 $2.19 billion $4.85 4.05

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefytt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Equitable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equitable beats Benefytt Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

