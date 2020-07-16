Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.43. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,897 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

