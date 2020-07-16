BidaskClub Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock worth $2,587,688 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 378,556 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

