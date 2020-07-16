BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,384,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 407,187 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,100,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,496.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,064. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

