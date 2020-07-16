BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 2.1%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 71,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,573,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.