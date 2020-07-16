Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIR. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of $297.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.18%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

