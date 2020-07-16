BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $31.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.42% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $6,851,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

