Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

