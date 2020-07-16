Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

